Careem Customers donate PKR 10.3 million since September 2020

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has received donations worth PKR 10.3 million over the last two years through its rewards feature. These donations were made by customers using the Careem app to multiple reputable charities including, Indus Hospital, The Citizens Foundation (TCF), World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), NOWPDP, SOS Children’s Village, CYTE Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust and Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

Advertisement

The donation amount was revealed at an event where notables from multiple charities and Careem were present. Feroz Jaleel, Country Head, Careem Pakistan expressed his gratitude for this generous initiative and said:

“We believe technology has the potential to act as an enabler in society, allowing people to donate using our Super App. It makes me very happy that our customers have come forward and contributed to the betterment of society. It is our responsibility to look after the less fortunate and support those in need”.

Careem rewards are virtual redeemable points that customers receive upon using any of the available services in the mobile application across the region. In Pakistan, customers get these points from taking a ride to using the delivery service or mobile phone recharge. Customers can redeem these points to get buy-one-get-one meals, discounts on entertainment and shopping from a variety of options available in the rewards section. These points can also be used to donate to charitable organizations to help them support the less fortunate people in society and make the world a better place to live.

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far. As the region’s multi-service application, Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to mobility of things and money including daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.

Check out? Careem launches Falcon project to facilitate aspiring engineers in Pakistan