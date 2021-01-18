Celebrities Defend Iqrar ul Hassan As Twitterati Demand Apology over His Tweets

Photo of Onsa Mustafa Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 18, 2021
1 minute read
Celebrities Defend Iqrar ul Hassan

The recent tweets of Syed Iqrar ul Hassan, a famous television host, have vexed many on social media for being ‘anti-national’. The Sar-e-Aam host shared a tweet that declared India as the ‘vaccine hub’ of the world. He also shared photos of public transportation in Pakistan and in India side by side. Because of his act, people are considering him a traitor.

Celebrities Defend Iqrar ul Hassan As Twitterati Demand Apology over His Tweets

 

He didn’t stop there. He then pointed out how the Pakistani passport and rupee are of a much lower value as compared to other countries, especially Pakistan’s South Asian counterparts.

“Unfortunately, the Pakistani passport holds only as much value as one from Somalia or Afghanistan. The rupee is also at 1.90 compared to the Bangladeshi takka, and 2.20 compared to the Indian rupee,”

he added.

“May God give us the ability to turn Pakistan into the true meaning of ‘zindabad’,”

he concluded.

Show Some Love! <3

The tweets weren’t received well by the public, with some going as far as labelling him a traitor. Soon, the hashtag #ApologiseToTheCountry started trending on social media.

Celebrities Defend Iqrar ul Hassan:

However, he found support from celebrities who helped another hashtag #WeSupportIqrar trend. Some of the tweets of his supporters are as follows.

One of the close friends of Iqrar, Imran Ashraf has also tweeted to support him.

Photo of Onsa Mustafa Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 18, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>