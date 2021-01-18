The recent tweets of Syed Iqrar ul Hassan, a famous television host, have vexed many on social media for being ‘anti-national’. The Sar-e-Aam host shared a tweet that declared India as the ‘vaccine hub’ of the world. He also shared photos of public transportation in Pakistan and in India side by side. Because of his act, people are considering him a traitor.

Celebrities Defend Iqrar ul Hassan As Twitterati Demand Apology over His Tweets

India vs Pakistan

(We are not even sure that we ordered the vaccine or not, banana to door ki baat). Muqabla kerna hai to taleem main kerain, science main kerain, khail main kerain, infrastructure main kerain, economy main kerain, technology main kerain…aur such ka samna kerain https://t.co/SYcCDmmOnS — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) January 17, 2021

He didn’t stop there. He then pointed out how the Pakistani passport and rupee are of a much lower value as compared to other countries, especially Pakistan’s South Asian counterparts.

بدقسمتی سے ہمارا پاسپورٹ افغانستان اور صومالیہ کے درجے پر ہے، روپیہ بنگلہ دیشی “ٹکے” کے مقابلے ایک روپے نوے پیسے اور بھارتی روپیہ دو روپے بیس پیسے ہے، ہم محنت کرنے، مقابلہ کرنے کی بجائے خود کو پھنے خان سمجھتے ہیں۔ اللہ ہمیں پاکستان کو صحیح معنوں میں “زندہ باد” بنانے کی توفیق دے pic.twitter.com/uf9wvEknwk — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) January 17, 2021

“Unfortunately, the Pakistani passport holds only as much value as one from Somalia or Afghanistan. The rupee is also at 1.90 compared to the Bangladeshi takka, and 2.20 compared to the Indian rupee,”

he added.

“May God give us the ability to turn Pakistan into the true meaning of ‘zindabad’,”

he concluded.

The tweets weren’t received well by the public, with some going as far as labelling him a traitor. Soon, the hashtag #ApologiseToTheCountry started trending on social media.

Celebrities Defend Iqrar ul Hassan:

However, he found support from celebrities who helped another hashtag #WeSupportIqrar trend. Some of the tweets of his supporters are as follows.

Before bashing anyone, one must see the context of whats being said.

Love, devotion & dedication of @iqrarulhassan towards our beloved country Pakistan is not even debatable or questionable. #wesupportiqrar #WesupportIQRARULHASSAN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 17, 2021

We should all be thankful to @iqrarulhassan for exposing mafia in his programs, took risks & saved hundreds of lives, mostly girls. Instead, we are calling him XYZ agent & making trends against him. This isn’t acceptable. I stand with IQRAR UL HASSAN. #wesupportiqrar — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 17, 2021

We can’t judge his love & devotion towards his Country by a post it’s just his wish to see a better Transportation system for his own people & his own country nothing wrong in that.Stay strong @iqrarulhassan #WeSupportIqrar — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 17, 2021

When a man who has risked his life many a times & worked tirelessly for his country & its people posts a picture that could be his wish to see a better transportation system, judge him for his intention with the same compassion & kindness he has always shown. #WeSupportIqrar — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 17, 2021

One of the close friends of Iqrar, Imran Ashraf has also tweeted to support him.