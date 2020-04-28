To assist and stretch support to medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, the Changan-Master Motors is providing its brilliant Karvaan Euro-IV ambulance for the public of Karachi. The ambulance was acquired by the Mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, during a commemoration held at the Frere Hall, Karachi.

In order to grant users the very best in automotive technology, Master Motors has collaborated with Changan Automobile industry, China’s leading automobile manufacturer, as a collaborative-venture for vehicle production in Pakistan, and the global export hub for the Changan RHD vehicles.

Changan-Master Motors donate Karvaan Euro-IV Ambulance to Karachi

Being a reliable corporate entity, Changan Master Motors firmly believes in the value of contributing to society; this has proved true during times of crisis. The automobile company’s gesture of donating the state-of-the-art Euro-IV ambulance is to help satisfy the increasing need for medical vehicles during the ongoing pandemic.

The powerful Karvaan Euro-4 is equipped with C10 engine (1000cc), 16 valves, and DOHC 68HP; this vehicle is a life support ambulance and is regarded best in class at an approachable price point.

Check out? How to Send Fake GPS Live Location on Whatsapp for Android & iPhone?

The ambulance will be utilized to carry critical patients to medical facilities; it is specially placed for this purpose because of its life support capabilities. It has a vast interior that provides sufficient room for treatment with a huge oxygen tank and also having a dual air conditioning system that provides comfortable transportation of patients and guarantees minimal transport fatigue.