ChatGPT CEO Feels Awful After Bug Leaked User’s Chats

ChatGPT has recently suffered from a bug that leaked users’ conversations. While addressing this issue, ChatGPT CEO said that he felt terrible after the company’s popular AI tool, ChatGPT suffered from a bug that leaked users’ conversation histories.

ChatGPT CEO Says That A fix Has Been Released For The Bug

Let me tell you that Sam Altman cofounded OpenAI back in 2015. He recently wrote in a tweet that ChatGPT had a “significant issue” caused by a bug in an open-source library. However, he didn’t name the open-source library, or go into details about how OpenAI had implemented it. The term clearly refers to code or software that is actually free for all to reuse and, sometimes, even modify.

CEO of ChatGPT stated that the bug allowed some ChatGPT users to check the titles of conversation histories from other users, however, not the conversations themselves. One Reddit user even posted a screenshot showing chats on ChatGPT which they said they’d actually never had. He stated:

“We feel awful about this. OpenAI has since released a fix for the bug.”

On Monday, the company temporarily shut down ChatGPT because of this issue. Even though, on Monday evening Pacific time, users were still not able to access chat history. Altman stated that the company planned to follow up with a technical postmortem due to which users would not have access to their chat history from Monday 1 a.m. PT until Monday 10 a.m. PT. He, however, didn’t give more details.

The point worth mentioning here is that OpenAI recently launched the latest version of ChatGPT on March 14. ChatGPT-4 is the new version capable of understanding images and having longer conversations. This is even tipped to be more accurate and creative than GPT-3.5. The new update is claimed to pass the bar exam and score top marks on AP exams.

Due to the recent bug issue, Amazon, Walmart, and Microsoft have warned their staff while entering confidential information into ChatGPT due to privacy concerns. According to reports, banks like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup have also restricted employees’ usage of the AI tool. Also Read: Meet New Huawei Mate X3! One Of The World’s Lightest Foldable Phones – (phoneworld.com.pk)