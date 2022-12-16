ChatGPT: Here’s Why Everyone Is Obsessed With This Amazing AI Chatbot?

There is an artificial intelligence bot that can chat and write essays, poems, and computer programs. Its name is ChatGPT. Be careful how much you trust it, though;) Do you wanna know more about it? Let’s get started.

What Is ChatGPT? What’s So Mind-Blowing About It?

ChatGPT is actually an AI chatbot system that OpenAI released in November in order to show off and test what a very large, powerful AI system can do. The good part is that you can ask it countless questions and can often get answers that are useful. The catch here is that ChatGPT doesn’t exactly know anything. The fact is that it’s an AI that’s trained to recognize patterns in vast swaths of text taken from the internet. In addition to all this, it is trained with a human assistance in order to deliver more useful and better dialog. The answers you get seem plausible and even authoritative, however, they might be entirely wrong, as OpenAI warns. You can ask it anything, however, you may not get an answer. OpenAI suggests a few categories including physics, asking for birthday party ideas, getting programming help, etc.

Who built ChatGPT And Is It Free?

Now, you must be wondering who built it. ChatGPT is actually the brainchild of OpenAI which is an artificial intelligence research company. The mission of the company is to develop a “safe and beneficial” artificial intelligence system. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned on Sunday:

“We will have to monetize it somehow at some point; the compute costs are eye-watering.”

Now, what about its cost? The research company charges for DALL-E art once you exceed a basic free level of usage.

ChatGPT can even help students cheat better. However, it’s not a simple black-and-white situation. The bot offers new abilities from helping with research to doing your homework for you outright. The point worth noting is that many of the ChatGPT answers already sound like student essays with a tone that’s stuffier and more pedantic than a writer might prefer. It can retrace steps humans have taken, and it can also generate actual programming code. You just have to make sure that it’s not muddled programming concepts or using software that doesn’t work.

Is ChatGPT better than Google search?

We all know that Google supplies you with its suggested answers to questions and further links to websites that it thinks will be relevant. However, ChatGPT’s answers far surpass what Google suggests. So, no doubt, it’s easy to imagine GPT-3 is a rival.

Also Read: Fortnite and MrBeast will give $1 million in a pop-up Game Challenge – PhoneWorld