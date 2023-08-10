Check out which Samsung Devices will be Updated with One UI 6

As we have witnessed in the past, many Android smartphone manufacturers release their own operating systems (Android skin) with the latest Android update. In this regard, as little time is left until the launch of Android 14, the tech giant Samsung announced the initiation of the One UI 6 Beta program for the Galaxy S23 series. The Android 14-based OS update is currently live in the US, Germany, and South Korea. So, the users in these areas can register for the beta via the Samsung Members app.

In a press release, Samsung published screenshots of the new Quick Settings UI design and a new camera widget that will enable users to decide where photos are stored before capturing them. Furthermore, the press release also mentions the ability to set specific wallpapers for different Modes and Routines.

According to the source, the following Samsung devices are eligible for One UI 6 once development is finalized.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Samsung Xcover 6 pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Tab S9 series

Source: GSMarena

