Check out which Samsung Devices will be Updated with One UI 6
As we have witnessed in the past, many Android smartphone manufacturers release their own operating systems (Android skin) with the latest Android update. In this regard, as little time is left until the launch of Android 14, the tech giant Samsung announced the initiation of the One UI 6 Beta program for the Galaxy S23 series. The Android 14-based OS update is currently live in the US, Germany, and South Korea. So, the users in these areas can register for the beta via the Samsung Members app.
In a press release, Samsung published screenshots of the new Quick Settings UI design and a new camera widget that will enable users to decide where photos are stored before capturing them. Furthermore, the press release also mentions the ability to set specific wallpapers for different Modes and Routines.
According to the source, the following Samsung devices are eligible for One UI 6 once development is finalized.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series
- Samsung Galaxy S22 series
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series
- Samsung Galaxy S24 series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A13
- Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Samsung Galaxy M54
- Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M23
- Samsung Galaxy F54
- Samsung Galaxy F23
- Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
- Samsung Xcover 6 pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Samsung Tab S9 series
Source: GSMarena
Also read:
Samsung Is Reportedly Working On Two New Camera Modes For Foldable Phones