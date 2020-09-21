China Mobile Pakistan deploys state-of-the-art energy efficiency solution for 5G readiness

Pakistan’s leading telecommunication company, China Mobile Pakistan ( CMPak), has deployed a state-of-the-art Energy Efficient Digital Management Platform to set a new benchmark for energy efficiency innovation and make its network ready for future technologies including 5G.

The solution will focus on network development while continuing to build and optimize energy networks with expansions and upgrades and to smoothly evolve to 5G. CMPak’s penetration is ranked the best in the country besides the company being recognized for its innovative technical solutions that solve the bottlenecks of power supply.

Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure faces challenges like high power cost, low site availability, and difficult site maintenance and management, making the upgrades to future technologies like 5G very difficult. CMPak’s Energy Efficiency Digital Management Platform aims to resolve these challenges by establishing an efficient, digital, and intelligent energy network. “We’re the leading provider of best-in-class cellular and digital services in the country and are always on the lookout for advanced solutions to make our network future-ready,” shared CMPak 4G spokesperson. “The deployment of the state-of-the-art Energy Efficient Digital Management Platform is in continuation of our focus on network development as we build and optimize energy networks to smoothly evolve to 5G and other future technologies.” CMPak uses industry-leading technologies in energy solutions, such as wireless sensing, high-efficiency module, and one site one cabinet solution. It also improves energy efficiency through digital technology, along with power synergy, business synergy and site synergy, so that all sites save energy effectively. Finally, it combines digital sites with big data & Artificial Intelligence to make networks visible, manageable, controllable and optimized, to achieve intelligent network O&M and management.

The company has been a frontrunner of energy innovation during the past years. It became the first operator to introduce the innovative solution for D.G. removal reconstruction in Pakistan and this year alone, the company completed the energy reconstruction of more than 2,000 sites.

Recently, CMPak’s network superiority was recognized yet again by Opensignal – an independent global standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience – which ranked CMPak best in top five service areas that include Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.