Chrome adds Fingerprint Unlock for Incognito tabs on Android

Tomorrow is Data Privacy day and in order to celebrate it, thew company is posting tips so that users can stayy safe on Chrome. Under these tips, there was a news hidden regarding the new feature. The company revealed that it is rolling out a new feature that will Allow Android users to lock their Incognito tabs.

The ability to lock and unlock incognito tabs is already present in Chrome since 2021 however it was just launched for iOS users. Now after a long time, Google is bringing this feature for Android users.

Users who want to use this privacy feature can enable it manually through few easy steps. All they need to do is to go to Settings > Privacy and security > and toggle Lock Incognito tabs when you leave Chrome.

The screenshot below shows how to do it:

The above pictures shows that setting up this feature is quite easy and its usage is more easier and straightforward.

All that needs to be done is to close the chrome tab and the next time you open it you’ll see a splash screen with a button to unlock the tab. When you tap the button, it will ask for whatever you typically use to unlock your device. This can be your fingerprint, PIN, or pattern. Other than this, the public tabs will remain fully accessible without any unlocking system.

This is one one of the best feature specially when you have to give your phone to someone else and you don’t want them to see what you searched for. While the company has started rolling out this feature to Android users, not everyone has received it yet which means in the next few weeks we would be able to use this feature as well.

