Google has just announced that users who are still using Google Chrome on an older version of Windows will need to move to the latest version. Google Chrome will stop working on millions of Windows PCs next week. This is due to Google’s intention to stop technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7.

The company earlier planned to stop support on July 15, 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google pushed back the deadline, first to January 15, 2022, and then to January 10, 2023. Those who are still using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 will not receive security updates and technical support.

The company said that computers running the old Windows operating system will not get updates after January 10.

Google’s Chrome Support Manager revealed that Chrome 109 is the latest version of Chrome that will support Windows 7, Windows 8 and 8.1 (Windows 8 / 8.1). Chrome 110 is the first Chrome version for Windows 10 or later. Chrome 110 is tentatively scheduled for release on February 7, 2023. It is worth mentioning here that for future Chrome updates, you need Windows 10 or later.

Windows 7 may be old, but it is still used by millions of computers around the world. So Google decided that the old versions of Chrome will continue to work. However, they will not get further updates. And if you are currently using Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, we encourage you to move to the version of Windows Supported to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features.

