Chrome Continue Browsing tab takes you back where you left off browsing

You are working and get tired, leave your browsing where it was but the next day you open your device, you will have to search for the particular things again. In order to solve this issue, Microsoft is helping people to keep their previous search queries. With this, one would be able to continue researching , shopping and much more even on the next day. For this, the company is testing continue browsing tab which is placed at the top of the new tab.

Since it’s a test and not everyone has received, but those who are a part of this testing revealed that if they were shopping for something the previous day and closed the tab, the next day that search appeared in the section of recently accessed websites, just above the Discover feed.

While this feature might ease search for many people, specially in cases where our laptops have battery issues and they automatically shuts down due to any reason, However, it is quite frustrating for those who really didn’t wanted to hear about their searches on the previous days. Due to this feature, an extra space is being taken up and for those who didn’t like this feature, will have to witness the cluttered interface having old news/searches.

Chrome Continue Browsing tab

These days, people like easy interfaces and by adding such feature that seems unnecessary to masses, the company might has to face backlash. Many Reddit users revealed that they are actually turning off this feature since its quite frustrating for them. If this feature would be somewhat hidden behind the developer flag it might have performed well, but if it is the core feature of the browser it wont be welcome until Google changes its placement.

Having said that, the feature is in testing which means upon analyzing users’ feedback, it might not come to the stable version but lets wait and watch what company will do about it.

