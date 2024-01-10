Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has made an unprecedented announcement that is set to mark a new chapter in Pakistan’s history – the distribution of 26,000 electric motorbikes and rickshaws to the public on an interest-free basis.

The groundbreaking declaration occurred at a special event organized by the Punjab Transport Department in a local hotel. During this event, Chief Minister Naqvi not only unveiled this initiative but also inaugurated the Qingqi Rickshaw Registration Program throughout Punjab.

CM Punjab Announces 26,000 Interest-Free Electric Motorbikes and Rickshaws for Public

Naqvi kicked off the electric rickshaw industry in Punjab by presenting the inaugural license for electric rickshaw manufacturing to the CEO of Sazgar Company. This significant step highlights the formal commencement of this industry within the region. Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to provide 10,000 electric bikes to students, supported by the Bank of Punjab, while another 10,000 electric rickshaws would receive backing from Punjab Bank. Importantly, 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes would be granted interest-free to special individuals.

Taking a strong stance on environmental issues, Mohsin Naqvi announced a ban on government-level purchases of petrol-powered motorcycles across Punjab. Furthermore, he introduced the Qingqi Rickshaw Body Standers Program, emphasizing the transport department’s relentless efforts to register Qingqi rickshaws, previously considered an insurmountable task.

Addressing pollution concerns, especially in Lahore, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of collective action. He lauded Punjab Bank’s support of the Interest-Free Electric Bikes and Electric Rickshaw Programme, particularly applauding the decision to provide interest-free electric bikes to students. Drawing inspiration from China’s success with electric vehicles, he envisioned a significant positive impact on the environment within the next three years if electric bikes gain widespread adoption.

CM announces to provide 10,000 electric rickshaws interest-free and allocate 2,000 three-wheeler bikes to special individuals

In a bid to encourage the transition to electric vehicles, Naqvi highlighted the superior quality of electric rickshaws and their pivotal role in fighting pollution. Plans include providing 10,000 electric rickshaws interest-free and allocating 2,000 three-wheeler bikes to special individuals. Civil secretariat employees, government, and private sector women, along with government employees, would each receive 2,000 electric bikes, all free of interest.

Mohsin Naqvi also expressed hope for an all-electric vehicle landscape in Pakistan’s future. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the transport department, including implementing axle load restrictions and driving license reforms. Additionally, he commended the dedication and integrity of his cabinet members, highlighting their commitment to public service and self-sustenance.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of several dignitaries, including the Consul General of China Mr Zhao Shiren, the Consul General of America Ms. Kirstin K. Hawkins, Provincial ministers, and senior officials from various companies. Chief Minister Naqvi personally inspected the electric motorbikes, rickshaws, and vehicles. He also took a ride in an electric rickshaw to evaluate its quality. He showed keen interest in the price and durability of the displayed electric bikes and vehicles during his inspection.

