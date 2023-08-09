Connect with Depth: Google Unlocks RCS by Default for Android Users
The search engine giant Google has been working on Rich Communication Services (RCS) since 2015. RCS is a new texting standard meant to replace SMS and MMS. However, Google has been facing a problem. The key players especially Apple showing reluctance to adopt the new standard. Still, it hasn’t stopped Google to work on new RCS features in its Messages app for Android.
In this regard, Google today announced a major development for RCS. A Google Community Manager announced that RCS is now enabled by default for all new and existing users unless they previously disabled RCS.
This marks a significant departure from the previous RCS launch process, which often prompted users to manually enable the feature and sometimes even register a phone number. Now, the launch process will take place automatically for all users.
Despite the new update, if you don’t want to use the additional features that RCS brings to Google Messages, you can disable the RCS functionality. Here is how you can disable the RCS feature:
By clicking on your profile picture or initials located in the upper-right corner of the app, you can open the Messages settings and then find the RCS chats section. From there, you will be able to easily deactivate RCS Chats. Furthermore, Google has also completed the launch of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in group chats within Messages.
