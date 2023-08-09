Connect with Depth: Google Unlocks RCS by Default for Android Users

This marks a significant departure from the previous RCS launch process, which often prompted users to manually enable the feature and sometimes even register a phone number. Now, the launch process will take place automatically for all users.

Despite the new update, if you don’t want to use the additional features that RCS brings to Google Messages, you can disable the RCS functionality. Here is how you can disable the RCS feature:

By clicking on your profile picture or initials located in the upper-right corner of the app, you can open the Messages settings and then find the RCS chats section. From there, you will be able to easily deactivate RCS Chats. Furthermore, Google has also completed the launch of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in group chats within Messages.