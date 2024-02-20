Pakistan is getting the 5G services by July-August this year, with a substantial 300MHz spectrum up for auction. In a series of video messages, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Dr. Umar Saif announced that the caretaker government had achieved 13 out of 15 goals to promote the IT sector and increase exports within five months.

Dr. Saif highlighted the establishment of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council) as a crucial support for the upcoming elected government. He explained that during the caretaker period, a significant policy change was made in collaboration with the SIFC and State Bank, allowing IT companies to retain 50% of their export revenue in dollars in a local account. This change led to a 32% increase in IT exports in just 60 days.

Countdown to Connectivity: 5G Services Launching This Summer in Pakistan

Another milestone was the establishment of a telecom tribunal to handle disputes and cases in the telecom sector, aiming to expedite legal resolutions and facilitate progress. The Ministry of Law will nominate the chairperson and members, with requirements including a judge of the high court or a lawyer with 15 years of experience for the chairperson.

Additionally, the government also developed a research and development fund to support mobile phone manufacturing companies and promote growth in the sector. The ministry is also planning to conduct the first standardized quality test for 75,000 IT graduates, offering job opportunities through the Industry Placement Programme for those who pass.

The National Computing Accreditation Council will consider students’ pass rates to determine university ratings and permissible enrolment of IT students. Dr. Saif emphasized the importance of aligning educational institutions with industry needs, stressing the need for industry-specific training.

Freelancers will now receive payments through PayPal, addressing a long-standing demand. The government has also approved the nation’s first space policy, allowing international companies to provide communication services through low-orbit communication satellites.

To support freelancers and startups, the government is establishing 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across the country with modern facilities. These centres aim to increase IT exports by $10 billion annually and boost freelancers’ capacity and income under public-private partnerships.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will provide freelancers with the necessary technical support for these centres. Overall, these initiatives aim to strengthen the IT sector, promote exports, and enhance the country’s digital infrastructure.

Recommended Reading: Big 5G Talks, Yet 4G Still Disappoints – New Report