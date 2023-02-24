Advertisement

The survival horror sequel to The Forest, Sons of the Forest, is officially available now on Steam. The popularity continues to grow and the game is currently the # 1 hot seller on Steam, beating many other popular games. Meanwhile, Sons of the Forest has 189,416 concurrent online players on Steam. It also beats Hogwarts Legacy, which was a huge hit a few days ago. The game is currently “exceptionally well-reviewed” with an 89% positive rating.

Sons of the Forest is Currently the Top Hot Seller on Steam

The horror survival game Sons of the Forest is made by Forest developer Endnight Games. Players are sent to an isolated island in search of a missing billionaire, only to find themselves trapped in a purgatory overrun by cannibal creatures.

You’ll need to craft tools and weapons, build houses, and do whatever it takes to survive, alone or with friends — all in this new open-world horror survival simulation.

To play this game players need a minimum of Intel Core i5-8400/GTX 1060 graphics card /12GB memory. However, the game recommends intel Core i7-8700K/GeForce 1080Ti graphics card /16GB memory.

Sons of the Forest costs $10.49 on Steam. The Steam user reviews are currently “Very Positive,” but the game’s only been out for a few hours. As an open-ended survival game, it’s the kind of thing people will likely want to put tens or hundreds of hours into.

The developer expects Sons of the Forest to hang out in early access for 6-8 months. The final version will include bug fixes, improvements to balance and core gameplay. It will also contain more stuff to craft, build, and discover, and “additional game mechanics and lore.”

