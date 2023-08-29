OpenAI Launches Business-Focused ChatGPT for Enhanced Interactions

In response to the growing number of businesses who are considering utilizing the platform but are concerned about their privacy and security, OpenAI has now created an enhanced version of ChatGPT that offers to protect business data.

OpenAI stated in a blog post that ChatGPT Enterprise provides increased levels of protection and privacy, limitless high-speed access to GPT-4, more sophisticated data analysis to help businesses better comprehend information in a shorter amount of time, and the opportunity to ask ChatGPT more complicated queries.

Businesses have expressed concerns about privacy and security, fearing that their data may be utilized to train ChatGPT and that employing the application could mistakenly reveal sensitive consumer data to AI models. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Enterprise users will have complete rights and ownership over their data, which will not be utilized to train GPT at all.

Other features, such as modifying ChatGPT’s understanding of company information and developing even more complex analytical tools, will be added in the near future. According to the startup, it will eventually provide ChatGPT Enterprise pricing alternatives for smaller teams.