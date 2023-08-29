OpenAI Launches Business-Focused ChatGPT for Enhanced Interactions
In response to the growing number of businesses who are considering utilizing the platform but are concerned about their privacy and security, OpenAI has now created an enhanced version of ChatGPT that offers to protect business data.
OpenAI stated in a blog post that ChatGPT Enterprise provides increased levels of protection and privacy, limitless high-speed access to GPT-4, more sophisticated data analysis to help businesses better comprehend information in a shorter amount of time, and the opportunity to ask ChatGPT more complicated queries.
Businesses have expressed concerns about privacy and security, fearing that their data may be utilized to train ChatGPT and that employing the application could mistakenly reveal sensitive consumer data to AI models. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Enterprise users will have complete rights and ownership over their data, which will not be utilized to train GPT at all.
Other features, such as modifying ChatGPT’s understanding of company information and developing even more complex analytical tools, will be added in the near future. According to the startup, it will eventually provide ChatGPT Enterprise pricing alternatives for smaller teams.
The company said it is onboarding as many enterprises as we can over the next few weeks
Companies that are already using ChatGPT can continue to use the current access choices but can upgrade to ChatGPT Enterprise if they want access to the new features, according to the company in an email.
Companies have been developing generative AI tools with OpenAI and GPT-4, however, many prefer to connect to GPT-4 through APIs or cloud services. Some corporations began to develop their own huge language model-type platforms to safeguard their data from GPT’s larger training dataset, but this can be cumbersome for smaller businesses.
Vendors trying to ensure data protection and privacy while utilizing LLMs such as GPT-4 have emerged, particularly as firms in increasingly regulated industries seek to leverage generative AI tools while preserving sensitive data. With the release of an enterprise-grade ChatGPT, many of these companies may face more competition.
Recently, OpenAI stated that GPT-3.5 is now available for customized fine-tuning, allowing users to configure particular functions for ChatGPT, which appears to be a precursor to bigger enterprises offering ChatGPT.
Check Out: OpenAI Now Lets You Block Its Web Crawler GPTBot.