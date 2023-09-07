OpenAI has made an exciting announcement today. The company has revealed that it will be hosting its inaugural developer conference on November 6. This event marks a significant milestone for OpenAI, as it will be their first-ever conference of this nature.

The developer conference is expected to bring together a diverse range of experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from the field of artificial intelligence. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with insightful presentations, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.

OpenAI stated in a blog post that it will debut new tools and exchange ideas at the one-day OpenAI DevDay event. The event will feature a keynote talk and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff.

It seems unclear that there will be any announcements on GPT-5, which is the expected name of OpenAI’s next flagship generative AI model. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated in April that the company was not currently training GPT-5 and wouldn’t for some time.

“We’re looking forward to showing our latest work to enable developers to build new things,” Altman stated in a pre-prepared statement.

However, we might get an update on the availability of GPT-4’s image understanding capabilities, as well as additional information about OpenAI’s ambitions for Global Illumination, the artificial intelligence design studio that it purchased in August. While OpenAI’s current leading model, GPT-4, is technically capable of analyzing and interpreting photos, the company is apparently withholding the image-processing skills out of concern for users’ privacy.

Even while the majority of DevDay will take place in person, the conference will be webcast live in its entirety, including the keynote presentation. According to OpenAI, registration will become available in the upcoming weeks, and participation will be limited to hundreds of developers at most.

In the blog post, OpenAI mentions that the size of its development community is sufficient to warrant its existence. Over two million software engineers are currently making use of the generative AI tools made available by the startup. These tools include the large language models GPT-4 and ChatGPT, the text-to-image model DALL-E 2, and the automatic speech recognition model Whisper.

Conferences for developers may present an opportunity for marketing. Additionally, OpenAI is actively pursuing a successful business partnership.

