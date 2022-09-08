Daughter of Steve Jobs Mocks iPhone 14 With A Meme Calling It The Same As iPhone 13

We all know that there had been hype regarding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series for many months. Everyone was expecting something great from the silicon giant, Apple. The wait came to an end last night when Apple revealed the highly anticipated iPhone 14. After that, people started making memes and jokes about it on social media sites. The fact is that it is not the first time people are making fun of Apple. However, now it’s not just about selling your kidneys or body parts. This time, most memes surfacing on social media are aimed at highlighting the similarity between the old iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14. Daughter of Steve Jobs, Eve has also joined the bandwagon. She shared a meme on her Instagram where she called the phone the same as the iPhone 13, using the photo of a man who is wearing a shirt that is exactly the same one he is holding in his hands.

Daughter of Steve Jobs Mocks iPhone 14 by Sharing A Hilarious Meme

Eve Jobs recently took to her social media and shared a hilarious meme about how similar the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series are. Eve shared a meme of a man posing with an identical shirt that he is wearing. She further wrote in her Instagram story that:

“Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

These kinds of memes are not new at all. We usually see them every year, mostly because Apple is reusing the design of the iPhone for three to four years. That is why iPhones in the current generation look the same year after year. However, this time, it’s not only about the design, that is the reason why probably even Eve Jobs joined in mocking Apple.

