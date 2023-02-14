Advertisement

After years in the works and multiple delays, Dead Island 2 is launching one week earlier than planned. The developers of the Dead Island 2 announced that the survival horror sequel has finally gone gold after many years of development. Moreover, the game will release one week earlier. The upcoming game will be here on April 21 around the world.

Advertisement

Exclusive: Dead Island 2 is Launching A Week Early

Check Also: The Super Mario Bros Movie Gets Its Own Plumbing Website And Commercial

Dead Island 2 has been in development for over a decade across multiple studios. Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver apparently see some merit in moving the release date up a week. In simple words, the game is launching on the same day as Respawn’s recently delayed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Advertisement

It is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver. It is the sequel to the 2011 video game Dead Island and the third major instalment in the Dead Island series.

The upcoming game delivers the most intense, visceral and gory first-person experience possible, with plenty of weapons and tactical (and brutal) options to chew your way through the zombie horde. Whether you’re slicing, smashing, burning or ripping, the game will let you truly feel it. Moreover, you can use your voice to swap weapons, set waypoints, goad zombies, and much more. All of this and many more will be available first on the upcoming version of Dead Island.

Check Also: Almost 500,000 Players are Playing Hogwarts Legacy on Steam before Its Actual Release