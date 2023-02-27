DeafTawk in Collaboration with GSMA and Jazz Aims To Make MWC Barcelona 2023 Accessible for deaf community

Advertisement

The organizers of the MWC have been making efforts since 2019 to make the event more inclusive for attendees with disabilities as well. Each year, the organizers try to provide accessibility services for attendees with disabilities, including sign language interpreters and captioning services. According to the latest reports, Deaftawk in collaboration with GSMA, Jazz Pakistan & Signs Media Kenya is once again going to make MWC Barcelona 2023 more accessible to deaf attendees through the provision of sign language interpretation (SLI) at all keynotes and several other sessions.

Deaftawk & Jazz Pakistan Highlighted At MWC Barcelona 2023

MWC23 Barcelona is the world’s most influential event for the connectivity industry. We all know that senior decision-makers, creators, and innovators come together at this event in order to shape the future of connectivity. Many world-leading companies join this MWC conference to reconnect, reimagine, and reinvent the industry’s success.

The organizers try to make the world’s most influential connectivity industry event inclusive for the global deaf community every year since 2019. This time too, DeafTawk has partnered with the GSMA, Jazz, and Sigan Media Kenya to provide live sign language interpretation services at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023.

The best part about this event is that it’s a kind of global deaf-inclusive tech event and is an ideal platform to reach out to the deaf community across the globe eager to know about new technologies and startups. No doubt, it is a very good initiative that will enable the deaf community to take advantage of the four-day event learning. Reports claim that DeafTawk will provide live interpretation for all the MWC23 Barcelona Keynotes, the 4YFN session, and D4T sessions on Reaching Underserved Population Segments.

The next four days are guaranteed to be of full excitement, inspiration, and powerful connections. So, brace yourselves for the highly anticipated event of the year.

