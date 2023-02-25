Delegation from Consumer Association of Pakistan Visits PTA’s Consumer Protection Division

Advertisement

A delegation of the Women Wing from the Consumer Association of Pakistan (CAP) led by Syeda Raafia Mamujee, the Chairperson of Women Wing, CAP, visited the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) headquarters in Islamabad. The delegation was welcomed by Mr. Abdul Samad, Director General of Consumer Protection Division at PTA.

Advertisement

During the visit, the delegation was given a detailed presentation on PTA’s role and functions, with a specific focus on initiatives taken for protecting the rights of telecom consumers. The presentation also covered the complaint processing/handling mechanism and the various channels through which PTA raises consumer awareness, including print, electronic and social media.

The delegation was also briefed on the functions and working of the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) at PTA. They were informed that CPD is ISO 9001:2015 certified, demonstrating PTA’s commitment to maintaining high standards in consumer protection efforts.

Advertisement

Chairperson Women Wing CAP expressed her appreciation for PTA’s efforts towards safeguarding the interests of telecom consumers. Both parties agreed to further enhance their cooperation for the betterment of Pakistan’s telecom consumers.

Also Read: OnePlus N Series PTA Tax (OnePlus N10 & N100) & Customs Duty in Pakistan