Leadership Training in Internet Governance for Persons with Disabilities Concludes

The three day Disability Leadership Training, a collaborative effort by Path Finder Solutions, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Internet Society Accessibility Standing Group, marked a significant step toward empowering individuals with disabilities. The training event, held in Islamabad, aimed to cultivate leaders who can effectively advocate for digital rights and internet governance.

The workshop featured comprehensive sessions, engaging discussions, and expert insights from notable speakers. The closing ceremony of the leadership training saw the presence of Chief Guest, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman PTA. He emphasized the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the digital landscape. The Chairman assured that PTA will continue to support digital inclusion in the country and has been undertaking several initiatives to encourage socio-economic empowerment of the Persons with Disabilities.

The Chief Executive Officer of Path Finder Solutions, Dr. Muhammad Shabbir expressed gratitude to Chairman PTA for gracing the occasion and for the continued support. He emphasized the principle of “nothing about us without us”, highlighting that genuine change stems from empowering the individuals directly affected.

Training participants received certificates at a ceremony attended by representatives from various sectors, including government officials, NGOs, and disability rights advocates.

