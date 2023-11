SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

Effective from January 1 2024, Cellular Mobile Operators in Pakistan and AJK & GB may levy a “SIM Disowning Charge” up to Rs. 200 on SIMs having retention period of less than six months.

To check the status of registered SIMs, consumers can use following methods: by visiting https://cnic.sims.pk/ or sending an SMS with CNIC number (without dashes) to 668 (charges apply). Furthermore, all consumers are advised to disown or return unnecessary SIMs, free of charge, latest by December 31, 2023. By doing so, consumers can avoid SIM disowning charge and contribute towards responsible usage of SIMs.