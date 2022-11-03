Designers at Caviar Unveil the Gold Rolex iPhone

If you’ve been searching for a method to truly flaunt your wealth, this gold Rolex iPhone is for you. Thanks to the designers at Caviar, it is now possible to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max with an inbuilt Rolex watch for $135,420. A standard iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099. It is pertinent to mention here that Caviar is an extravagant gift shop known for infusing commonplace products with luxury branding.

Details of the Gold Rolex iPhone:

The Rolex that is embedded in the iPhone is a yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with eight diamonds. The concept behind Caviar was to mix the innovation of a smartphone with a classic timepiece to create an even more iconic product.

According to the watch’s Caviar page, “Caviar craftsmen continually try to surpass their own successes.” “This time, the aim was an amazing iPhone 14 Pro integrated with a Rolex watch. Golden Rolex Daytona is itself a work of art. Now it is linked with the most recent Apple smartphone, which is arguably the most important human creation at the moment.”

Caviar ships internationally and states that your tiny new goods will be shipped between one to five business days. There are just three gifts remaining, so begin marking them off your holiday buying list immediately.

