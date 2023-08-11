Telecom operator du says it will have the capability of delivering three times more data speed than what is available currently to users in the UAE. It also starts deploying multi-carrier aggregation technologies within its commercial wireless network.

The new innovation involves aggregating three carriers of 100 Mhz each within C-Band and 2.6 Ghz band. The aggregation of carriers will increase three times faster data speed.

du to Offer Triple Data Speed in UAE with the Adoption of New Technology

The mainstay of the multi-carrier aggregation will be home wireless services. du first introduced this service to the UAE market in 2021. The service instantly became a hit and garnered thousands of users in a short time.

Now, the company has initiated the multi-carrier aggregation deployment as the next phase of the wireless home broadband service which can support futuristic uses requiring high bandwidth and low latency such as artificial intelligence, 8K video streaming, metaverse and UHD cloud gaming.

Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said: “Since inception, du has placed immense importance on continuously enhancing the user experience and has been staying ahead of the curve when it comes to connectivity demands of UAE consumers.

“We anticipate that in the near future average bandwidth demands of users will increase multi-folds. Multi-carrier aggregation is a proven way to enhance the peak and average throughputs of wireless networks and thus we embarked on this journey.”

du was the first operator in the UAE to introduce 4G-based home wireless services and was also the first to introduce 5G-based home wireless services. This deployment will also help du offer 3CC-enabled advanced 5G home wireless services. The service is capable to support futuristic use cases such as AI, metaverse, Extended Reality (XR) gaming and (XR) meetings.

