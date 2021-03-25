E-Learning Portal with More Than 100 Courses Launches by 10Pearls

10Pearls is an award-winning software development company that helps businesses improve product design, development, and technology. 10Pearls University has organized programs and pieces of training for professional development introduced an e-learning platform with more than 100 training courses in technology and management.

The project is launched to help learners and professionals to develop and improve their skills. In the first phase, it will offer more than 100 training courses and will host 60 webinars.

10Pearls Launches E-Learning Portal with More Than 100 Courses

Technology courses will cover topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), databases, programming languages, cloud-based testing, and computer vision. Leadership skills, an agile mentality, time control, self-motivation, and dispute resolution courses include in the management category.

The portal’s main purpose is to focus on helping individuals to upgrade them about the exponential development of the technology sector and empowering them to succeed in their careers with skills, information, and updated knowledge.

Either a trainer would lead the courses or courses can be self-paced. “Portal offered courses will deliver complete overview and knowledge of a particular subject and to assure that all sessions develop an integrated skill set for everyone,” says the 10Pearls University spokesperson.

He also added that “All courses will be taught by qualified, professional teachers with a passion for information transmission.” The portal is now in a beta phase and will launch various courses, modules, and features subsequently.

Zeeshan Aftab, Managing Director of 10Pearls, said that the e-learning platform would address the developing needs and capabilities of our tech resources and will improve the student’s and professional’s tech knowledge and management skills and make them equitable to the world of tech.”

