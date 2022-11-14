The World Cup is the largest international association football tournament, held every four years in different countries. The event attracts billions of people who are supporting for their nation to win the trophy. Fans may attempt to predict the winning team, but EA’s popular video game has correctly predicted the champion in each of the previous three World Cups. Will the same be done with Qatar 2022?

EA has produced FIFA-branded games for the past 26 years, allowing users to throw their favorite teams against one another or create their own World Cup-like competitions. Since 2006, EA has attempted to forecast the outcome of the whole World Cup by simulating it within a video game.

EA FIFA 23 Predicts Argentina to Win World Cup 22

They are presently 3-1 in their predictions, having properly predicted Spain, Germany, and France in the previous three championships. In 2006, EA also chose the Czech Republic to win; however, the team got disqualified in the group stage.

EA forecasts that Argentina will win the 2022 World Cup by defeating Brazil in a “one-point game” in the championship match. EA will not attempt to forecast the final score, but it will stress that Lionel Messi scored the game-winning goal. The French national team came in third, however, their opponent in the “third-place playoff” is not named.

The simulation predicts Messi will also win both the Golden Boot (player with the most goals) and Golden Ball awards (best overall player). EA predicts that the United States national team will go all the way to the quarterfinals, thus U.S. fans have reason to cheer as well. Since 2002, the United States national team has not progressed that far in the World Cup, and following 2018’s dismal qualifying campaign, U.S. fans will be prepared to settle for a fraction of success.

Overall, if you prefer to replicate your own participation in the 2022 World Cup, the option was included in a November 9 update. If you’re an active FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) player, using EA’s World Cup prediction might also earn you new cards for the FUT mode.

The group stage of the World Cup begins on November 20 (Ecuador vs. Qatar) and concludes on December 18.

