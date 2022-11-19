Easy on your pocket – Redmi A1+

Xiaomi today announced the launch of their new budget efficient device, the all-new Redmi A1+. The new Redmi entry-level smartphone has a paystylish design and is equipped with versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at a massively affordable price.

With a 6.52’’ HD+ large display at 1600×720 resolution, the Redmi A1+ offers an immersive experience when watching videos or when gaming. For extended viewing, the device offers a dark theme and Night Light Mode, which help prevent strain on the eyes.

The Redmi A1+ is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens¹ to enable portrait shots and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video, and time-lapse, offering users diverse shooting options. The smartphone is also packed with a large 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging, effortlessly lasting through daily use.

Redmi A1+ is powered by MediaTek Helio A22

In terms of performance, the Redmi A1+ is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps and supports high-resolution display, and power efficiency. Additionally, it also supports expandable storage up to 1TB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.

Redmi A1+ has an impressive hardware price-to-performance ratio, it also has a notable design. Inheriting family design from Redmi Note Series, Redmi A1+ is in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue, all with a stylish flat-frame design. Accentuated by a clean, minimalistic curved back, its leather-like texture resists fingerprint smudges and marks. In addition, Redmi A1+ comes equipped with an advanced and responsive rear fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

Market Availability

The Redmi A1+ is now available at Mi Store, corecart and on Daraz.pk as well.

Redmi A1+

2GB+32GB: PKR 19,999/-

Device Specifications

Display 6.52’’ HD+ large display at 1600×720 resolution Rear Camera 8MP main camera with Auxiliary Lens Front Camera 5MP Selfie Camera Battery 5000mAh Battery Processor MediaTek Helio A22

