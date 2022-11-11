Pakistan’s leading digital first payments platform Easypaisa has achieved half a million customers for its savings product that was introduced 6 months ago. This is the most revolutionary savings product offered by any bank in the industry because without any paperwork and with just a single click in the Easypaisa App, customers can instantly subscribe to annual saving profit rates of up to 11%.

There is no additional account opening process and the funds in the Easypaisa account remain available to the customers to make their necessary daily transactions. With different saving packages available, profit payouts are made daily to subscribers who maintain the minimum deposits. An intimation of the daily profit earned is sent to the customer every morning.

Easypaisa Achieves Milestone of Half a million Customers on In App Savings Product

With Pakistan experiencing some of the highest monthly inflation rates over the last few months, Easypaisa strongly believes in offering products and services to customers that help them fight inflation and protect their hard-earned savings against erosion.

Customers can now easily upgrade their Easypaisa account to monthly transactional limits of PKR 1 million from the comfort of their home. Through the benefits of free IBFT/ Raast, customers can even conveniently move funds from any existing bank account to their Easypaisa account. Coupled with the high limits and free funds transfer from any bank account, the Easypaisa Savings product is then perhaps the most convenient and easy way by which customers can protect their funds parked in current accounts across banks.

The savings product has been designed to be friction less and requires zero documentation. Customers can choose their subscription plans from Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers and start saving and earning profit from as low as PKR 2,000 without any restriction on their deposited amount. Customers can add or withdraw funds from their Easypaisa account whenever they desire.

Commenting on the development, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa and Telenor Microfinance Bank said; “ Our country has one of the lowest investment and saving rates in the region which is hampering inclusive economic growth. We launched our revolutionary savings feature with an intent to provide the customers with a digital experience to save and earn daily profits without any barriers.

Today, within a short time span, we have been able to achieve 500,000 subscribers who are benefitting from our savings feature. This is just the beginning for us and going forward we are committed to empowering millions by staying true to our mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan.”

With more than 12 million monthly users across Android & iOS platforms, Easypaisa is among the most used Pakistani app across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.

