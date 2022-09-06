Easypaisa Facilitating Flood Relief Donations across Pakistan

In the wake of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc across various parts of the country, Easypaisa – Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform is actively facilitating customers to make donations for the flood victims through the Easypaisa App to help people in flood-stricken areas during these challenging times.

A flood relief and donations box icon has been made available on the Easypaisa App through which users can make donations to various reputable charity organizations involved in flood relief activities. Easypaisa App users can simply click on the donations icon present on Easypaisa App’s home screen, select the organization they want to donate money to, enter the desired donation amount and confirm their transaction.

Various donation agencies and charitable organizations are playing a major role in flood relief activities across the country. These charitable organizations include the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Flood Relief Fund for Balochistan, Al Khidmat, Sahara Life Trust, Edhi Foundation, Red Crescent, The Citizens Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Shifa Foundation, Akhuwat, Shahid Afridi Foundation, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services, Hands Pakistan, Pak Aid Welfare Trust. Easypaisa users can make direct donations to any of these organizations from their Easypaisa App and support relief efforts to help our fellow Pakistanis who are in need.

Charitable organizations/ funds or donor agencies who wish to integrate with Easypaisa and get access to Pakistan’s largest digital payments platform to collect donations or to send disbursements can send in their requests to [email protected] Additionally, potential clients can drop enquiries for onboarding by filling in the form on the given link https://easypaisa.com.pk/corporate-disbursement-and-payments/

These tough times call for our generous contributions and support. Let’s join hands to save those who are affected and help them recover from this colossal catastrophe as soon as possible.

