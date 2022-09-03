vivo Pakistan Donates 10 million Rupees for The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022

Pakistan is experiencing drastic monsoon rains, approximately three times higher than the historical 30-year average, resulting in uncontrollable landslides and massive floods across the region. More than 33 million people have been affected by this natural disaster. During these tough times, vivo Pakistan stands with Pakistan and donated 10 million rupees to flood victims through Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Funds 2022.

Global companies like vivo are setting examples to help the country and nation by giving back to the community at such drastic times.

In its recent post on social media, vivo shares a positive message of strength in unity and that it stands by Pakistan at hard times like these.

These floods have damaged or destroyed more than one million homes, leaving 3.1 million people homeless and in severe danger.

This worst flood in years has also swept away livestock and wiped out nearly two million acres of food crops, with terrible significance for the entire nation.

It is heart-shattering how flash flooding has caused the death of more than 1,000 people since mid-June, including more than 300 children. There are fears these numbers will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

At times like this, we all should step up and help the affected people as much as possible. And we are a little satisfied to see companies like vivo standing by the nation and supporting the flood victims.

