Electric Vehicles May Act as Backup Power Plants in Near Future

Technology is evolving at an unprecedented speed. In yet another breakthrough, many electric vehicles may function as mobile power plants in the near future. General Motors revealed this week that it is moving with this approach. GM Energy, a new business entity, offers a range of electric-vehicle chargers that can also feed power back into households and the electric grid. The term used by professionals is bidirectional charging.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in the fall of 2023, will have this functionality. GM is also developing a trial project with California’s Pacific Gas and Electric Company that would allow a subset of residents to use the new chargers and have backup power during increasing heat waves and wildfires-related power disruptions. Eventually, EV owners would be compensated for selling the energy stored in the battery to the grid.

Electric Vehicles May Act as Backup Power Houses in Near Future

Paul Doherty, a spokesman for PG&E, told Insider that the utility and automobile industries are undergoing a period of transformation. EV batteries offer multiple benefits, including grid support, home backup power, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Doherty stated that PG&E is investigating pilot programs with automakers such as Ford and Tesla to explore “controlled charging.” In a perfect scenario, EVs would discharge electricity to the grid between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., during peak demand, and charge outside of that window, when solar is abundant and inexpensive, he said.

Mark Bole, GM’s director of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and battery solutions, stated that such a scenario is imminent. GM Energy offers a cloud-based solution for managing charging and energy data, which might connect with utilities and notify clients through the mobile app when it is time to recharge. In addition to PG&E, the manufacturer also collaborates with Con Edison of New York and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative.

GM Energy also announced a cooperation with SunPower, the largest residential solar installer in the United States, to provide clients with a home energy system that comprises solar panels and stationary battery storage. Similar to a relationship Ford established last year with Sunrun.

The Ford F-150 Lightning also features bidirectional charging, which came in handy after Hurricane Ian devastated the power grid in southwest Florida. The CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, tweeted that the number of individuals using their trucks as power sources to run lights, refrigerators, and smart devices had increased by 127%. However, some EVs caught fire as a result of saltwater corrosion of their lithium-ion batteries.

Sunil Chhaya, a senior technical specialist at the non-profit Electric Power Research Institute, anticipates that all EVs will have these two-way capabilities within the next five years. He noted that it is currently uncertain if consumers and businesses will use the technology.

