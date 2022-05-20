Elon Musk accuses of sexual misconduct; Covered with $250,000

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, established SpaceX, which paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Musk in 2018, according to sources.

The attendant worked for SpaceX’s corporate aircraft fleet as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis. According to interviews and documents, she accused Musk of revealing his private part to her, massaging her leg without her consent, and proposing to purchase her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

The flight attendant reportedly turned down Musk’s advances and then felt “punished” by SpaceX by having less shifts. She reached an agreement with Musk in 2018 “after a session with a mediator that Musk himself attended.”

SpaceX and Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. .

Elon Musk reportedly responded to questioning by saying,

“There’s a lot more to this tale,” but did not expand. “If I were inclined to participate in sexual harassment, this would not be the first time it came to light in my 30-year career,” he told the outlet.

The charges surface as Musk pursues a $44 billion proposal to buy Twitter in order to ease the platform’s content moderation policies, a move that would have far-reaching implications for politics and society.