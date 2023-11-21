Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Mobile Tax on Passport (PKR) Tax on CNIC (PKR) Xiaomi 13T 48,000 59,800 Xiaomi 13T Pro 75,000 85,000

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones or mobile phones?

The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. You’d have to pay this particular customs duty amount, or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit the PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to the PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more information.