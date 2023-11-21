Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan
The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro are currently available in the international market and were launched recently with exceptional specs. If you want to buy the Xiaomi 13T or 13T Pro and want to use it in Pakistan, then you’ll have to pay PTA tax. The purpose of the PTA tax is to get your phone registered so you will be able to use it in Pakistan. The tax mentioned below has to be paid within 30 days in the case of PTA passport registration. However, you’ll have 60 days in the case of PTA ID card registration. PTA registration will enable you to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.
Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro PTA Tax
|Mobile
|Tax on Passport (PKR)
|Tax on CNIC (PKR)
|Xiaomi 13T
|48,000
|59,800
|Xiaomi 13T Pro
|75,000
|85,000
Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.
Want to know the import duties on other smartphones or mobile phones?
The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. You’d have to pay this particular customs duty amount, or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 days after arrival.
And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit the PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.
Here’s the link to the PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more information.