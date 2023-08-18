Embracing Tech Excellence: MoiTT’s Bold Move to Train 15,000 Individuals

Technology has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent times and nations around the globe are taking measures to adopt in every way. Pakistan also wants a technologically advanced workforce that can aid in uplifting the country. In this regard, the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in Pakistan has plans to train 15,000 people in new and specialized technologies. They have a program called “Capacity Building of IT Industry in Specialization Technologies & Platforms” that will provide training to young people and women. The training will cover areas like BlockChain, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and more.

According to a source, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in consultation with industry and academia will finalize the most required and demanded technologies to impart training. Furthermore, a top-level steering committee will be created to choose training partners, trainers, courses, and durations. This project steering committee will include key members from the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), and other stakeholders.

A survey will be carried out across the IT industry to assess the current need for skilled workers and specific technologies. The findings will be used to create proposals, and companies with effective online learning systems will be chosen for training, as explained by a ministry official.

Under this program 300 master trainers will be produced on specialized technologies like blockchain, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, etc. These master trainers will then assist the industry in designing HR development programs, designing curricula, and imparting training.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication states that training 15,000 individuals will cost Rs. 2,000 million. However, the government has initially allocated Rs. 1,000 million for the first stage. This phase includes a government allocation of Rs. 1,000 million, and those who complete the training will be offered internships with a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000.

