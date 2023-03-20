MOITT Launches Techlift Boot Camp, Providing World-Class Training to IT Graduates

Advertisement

The Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, recently announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at uplifting Pakistan’s technology sector. In collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has launched the Techlift boot camp training program to train 4,000 IT graduates. The program is funded by the government with a budget of 590 million rupees and is designed to provide world-class training by combining the talents of Pakistan’s young generation with global needs.

Pakistan’s young population, with over two-thirds under 30 years old, presents a unique opportunity for growth and development if their talents can be harnessed and channeled in the right direction. The Techlift boot camp program aims to achieve this objective by providing the latest technology training to eligible graduates, making them competitive in the job market with an impressive 80% employability rate.

The curriculum is industry-driven and tailored to meet the needs of the IT industry, focusing on emerging technologies to provide trainees with hands-on experience based on real-world scenarios and market needs. The program has already trained 1,800 graduates, and the remaining 2,200 are expected to complete their training by June 2023.

The success of Pakistan’s economy is intricately tied to the growth of its tech industry, and the minister firmly believes that these graduates will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth in the country. The government’s goal is to increase IT exports by 100%, from nearly 3 billion dollars to 15 billion dollars. Achieving this target requires skilled youth trained in the latest technology trends to meet the demands of the market.

The Minister extends his sincere appreciation to the Ministry of IT, PSEB, [email protected], and other stakeholders for their exceptional vision in creating this initiative and leveraging the latest technologies to empower the youth of the nation. The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities from the IT industry, including the Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Chairman PASHA Zohaib Khan, and Syed Bilal Mahmood of Contour Software, among others.

In conclusion, the Techlift boot camp program is a game-changer for Pakistan’s IT sector and a vital step towards achieving the government’s goals for increasing IT exports and empowering the nation’s youth.

