Empowering Your Reality: Redmi A2+ Redefining the Game!

Xiaomi today announces the all-new Redmi A2+, a beloved entry-level smartphone bringing the absolute price-to-performance ratio to the mass. Featuring an impressive octa-core processor, Redmi A2+ delivers all the power you need for seamless browsing and multimedia consumption. It also offers a smooth and reliable software experience, ensuring fluidity in daily use. Equipped with an 8MP AI dual camera system and a 6.52″ HD+ large display, Redmi A2+ are capable of capturing various perspectives in daily life. Additionally, with the help of a long-lasting 5,000mAh (typ) battery, provide the power you need all day long.

Market Availability

Redmi A2+ is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex , Burque

Currently, there is only one variant available

3GB+64GB: Rs.24999

Device Specifications

Display 6.52’’ HD + Dot Drop Display Rear Camera 8MP AI Dual Camera System Front Camera 5MP Selfie Camera Battery 5000 mAh Battery Processor MediaTek Helio G36

