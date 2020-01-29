Enjoy Jazz Sindh Super Night Offer in Rs 6

Jazz Keep on introducing cost effective packages for its users throughout Pakistan. Not just this, the company also facilitates its users to make their own bundle through the app. Well this is the first time, we have come across a package that is specific to a certain region. As the name suggest, Jazz Sindh Super Night Offer, is for the people living in Sindh. The night package is very cost effective and by opting for it you will be able to enjoy 5GB data from 11PM to 9 AM.

Jazz Sindh Super Night Offer

Jazz brings an exciting offer for Hyderabad, Kotri & Jamshoro! Enjoy the Premium 4G experience by subscribing to Sindh Super Night Offer. Net surfing was never so cost effective before. Take the advantage of this packages for whole night and enjoy internet streaming.

Here are the offer details:

Validity 11 M to 9AM (Daily) Charges Rs. 6 To subscribe dial *773# Incentives 5 GB data

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

Data Incentives are only available between 11 PM – 9 AM, for one day

Bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

For more information, check the official page of Jazz, by clicking here.