The cricket season is on and every one is getting crazy to get the updates on time. Along with that all the cricket fans love to share updates on the Facebook but for that they need to stay active online and that is only possible if they have enough data. Ufone is facilitating all the users to enjoy the Unlimited Facebook with Ufone Super Card Plus.

Only in PKR-599/- all the Ufone’s users will get the relief for whole month.

Enjoy Unlimited Facebook with Ufone Super Card Plus

1 Off-Net Minutes 180 2 Internet Unlimited Facebook*+ 2000 MBs 3 U-U & PTCL Minutes 1200 4 SMS 4200 5 To subscribe dial *250#

Additional Info: