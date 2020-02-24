Enjoy Unlimited Facebook with Ufone Super Card Plus
The cricket season is on and every one is getting crazy to get the updates on time. Along with that all the cricket fans love to share updates on the Facebook but for that they need to stay active online and that is only possible if they have enough data. Ufone is facilitating all the users to enjoy the Unlimited Facebook with Ufone Super Card Plus.
Only in PKR-599/- all the Ufone’s users will get the relief for whole month.
Enjoy Unlimited Facebook with Ufone Super Card Plus
|1
|Off-Net Minutes
|180
|2
|Internet
|Unlimited Facebook*+ 2000 MBs
|3
|U-U & PTCL Minutes
|1200
|4
|SMS
|4200
|5
|To subscribe dial
|*250#
Additional Info:
- Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes and Super Internet can also be availed through ULoad
- Super Card Plus, Super Card and Mini Super Card can also be purchased via Credit / Debit Card through My Ufone app under Bill payment option.
- Visit your nearest retailer to avail the Super Family Offers
- To Find out Remaining Minutes , SMS and Internet MBs , dial *706# Or download My Ufone App to check remaining resources along with validity details.
- Purchase of Super Card Plus , Super Card & Mini Super Card is available currently with Full Access Only, User name Registration is required for Full access.
Terms & Conditions
- Offers are valid for prepaid customers only
- There is no additional tax or charges for Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes & Super Internet
- All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.
- Validity of Super Card Plus is 30 days
- Calls made to voice buckets, short codes, UAN and NTC numbers are not included in this offer
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
Source: Ufone
Recommended Reading: Ufone celebrates 19 years of successful operations in Pakistan