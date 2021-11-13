For almost 20 years, Ericsson Consumer Lab has investigated people’s behaviours and values, as well as how they act and think about ICT products and services. Ericsson ConsumerLab offers unparalleled insights into market and consumer trends. When compared to other CSPs, 5G pacesetters – the front-running communications service providers (CSPs) presently driving global supply for users 5G – are three times more likely to retain customers and nearly twice as likely to generate average revenue per user (ARPU) and mobile services profits. These are some of the results of Ericsson Consumer Lab’s latest 5G Pacesetter’s research.

The research is the company’s first consumer 5G market research to integrate user contentment data with market realities, examining the 5G development and market revenue plans of 73 CSPs across 22 regions globally using 105 criteria.

Ericsson Consumer Lab Has Stated That Pace Setting 5G CSPs Twice As Likely To Grow Revenue

According to the research, there are four phases of 5G maturity: 5G Explorers are people who are just getting started on their 5G journey. 5G Potentials, CSPs that have happy customers as a result of effective 4G networks but have not invested heavily in upgrading 5G networks and offers. 5G Aspirants, CSPs viewed as market rivals dreaming big with 5G while attempting to increase client happiness. 5G Pacesetters, those that are further along in terms of setting the pace for giving excellent 5G availability, efficiency, and creativity but still have room to improve.

5G Pacesetters, one from five CSPs evaluated that customer perceive to be industry leaders in the 5G marketplace, are not actually market share leaders or champions in their respective marketplaces. They have the highest net producer score (NPS) in their markets and are pushing development by providing multiple consumer 5G services on aggregate, including cloud gaming, realistic video (AR/VR), and 5G stable wireless access.

While established 5G markets in North-East Asia and North America comprise the majority of CSPs in the 5G Pacesetter class, Europe accounts for one-third.

