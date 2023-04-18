Etisalat by e&Beach Canteen is a part of the Dubai Food Festival which is going to return this year to celebrate the special 10 years of DFF. It is going to be fun-filled with food-packed days. So, are you guys excited???

Dubai Food Festival Will Kick Off On 21 April

Let me tell you that the popular pop-up concept is brought to you by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment with its creative partner, Brag. The good piece of information is that it is a free-to-attend event that provides friends, families, and foodies an exhilarating beachside location to relish the outdoors through amazing activities. The festival will be launching on Eid Al Fitr weekend. Moreover, Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen will also celebrate with breathtaking evening fireworks on the 21st of April.

Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen has always supported sustainability and this year is taking another step forward in its dedication to the clean environment. An initiative will take to replace all plastic disposables with reusable alternatives together with a ’No Plastic Straws’. You will also see the Farm-To-Table concept featuring Bahr, the second original project by farm2table. This sophisticated dining experience will showcase the UAE’s wide variety of artisanal farm products served in international dishes. Bahr will also be using the concept of recycling by composting food waste into fertilizer.

The good part is that all interested visitors can also participate in sustainability by attending workshops where they can learn to upgrade their clothes and accessories. The festival will be having over 50 food concepts, live music, entertainment, fascinating community activities, and much more! There will be so much to enjoy this year! The Etisalat Main Stage will be once again offering center-stage entertainment for all. With a display of musical acts, movies, fun activities, and giveaways, it will have something for everyone. The Dubai festival will be featuring:

Memory Lane

Yalla Fun Park

Kids Adventure island

Splash Zone

Food Focus Dubai

Mocktail Bar

Beach BBQ

The Snack Stop

Food Plaza

Food Truck Paradise

Splash-Free Snap Pool

Start planning your fun-filled beachside foodie adventures right now as Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen will be open every day from 4 pm – 12 am from 21 April to 7 May. For more information, you can head to https://www.beachcanteen.ae/ or @dubaieats and @beachcanteenofficial on social media platforms as well.

