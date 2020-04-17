In light of present Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended the blocking of IMEI deadline to an additional 30 days for all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA.

Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadline during Corona Virus Pandemic

The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this time. The blocking of such mobile devices will continue from 19th May 2020 and will be communicated via SMS.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from the first use of the device on local mobile networks in Pakistan. However, due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between 18th March to 18th May 2020 will now start from 19th May 2020.

PTA launched the Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through the website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialling *8484#.