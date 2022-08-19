Facebook Is Losing Ground As TikTok-Like Apps Make Their Way To Top Rankings

We all know that Facebook has become quite unpopular these days. Other messaging and entertaining apps have pushed it aside. According to the analysis of iPhone App Store data, Facebook has been struggling this year to maintain its position among the Top 10 apps on the U.S. App Store. The basic reason behind it is that younger consumers have shifted to newer social networking experiences including TikTok–like Apps and now BeReal due to which the tech giant has lost traction in the App Store’s Top Charts.

TikTok-Like Apps Have made Their Way To Top Charts

If we look back, Facebook once stayed out of the Top 10 for as long as 37 consecutive days in 2022 which was up from just 2 consecutive days in 2021. However, that’s not the case right now. For example, Facebook only fell out of the Top 10 free iPhone apps in the U.S. seven times last year. However, in 2022, that figure has already reached 97. it is clearly an indication that Facebook may be losing ground as new apps like TikTok and BeReal push their way into the App Store’s top rankings.

According to the latest reports, Facebook fell out of the App Store’s Top 10 apps just 6 times during the first half of 2021. However, in the first half of 2022, it dropped out of this grouping a total of 59 times, per data provided by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Facebook now lags behind Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, BeReal, and Snapchat when it comes to digital services used by the 13- to 17-year age group, according to a survey. The declining popularity of the platform among young people is obviously significant for the company. However, the pain is somewhat mitigated by the fact that the social media giant owns Instagram. In the same way, people are not downloading Facebook in large enough numbers nowadays for the app to easily maintain its Top 10 position. Instead, the all-new apps like TikTok, BeReal, and Gen Z’s favorite Snapchat, are dominating the Top Charts.

