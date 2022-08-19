Beware! Delete these 35 Malware Apps Which Have Infected Millions

Malware Apps

The official app stores are considered to be the safest way to find and download new apps on your smartphone. However, they aren’t without faults. Although Google Play Store has protections to eliminate malicious apps, still some manage to sneak through undetected. Recently, Thirty-five such Malware apps were discovered hiding on the Play Store. So, in this blog, I’ll jot down them. If you are the one who has downloaded any of them on your Android phone, delete them now.

Here Are The 35 Malware Apps Which Infected Android Users

According to the latest reports issued by the Cybersecurity technology company, Bitdefender a fresh batch of 35 malicious apps were identified on the Play Store. This report was issued on Wednesday, Aug. 17, identifying that these malware apps are aggressive in their deception. They not only trick users into downloading them, but also masquerade as an app the average Android user might enjoy using. The bad part is that, once the Android user installs the app, it changes its name and app icon to hide on the device.

The list of Malicious Apps has been mentioned down below:

  • Walls light – Wallpapers Pack
  • Big Emoji – Keyboard
  • Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops
  • Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D
  • Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD
  • EffectMania – Photo Editor
  • Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect
  • Fast Emoji Keyboard
  • Create Sticker for Whatsapp
  • Math Solver – Camera Helper
  • Photopix Effects – Art Filter
  • Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard
  • Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker
  • Smart Wifi
  • My GPS Location
  • Image Warp Camera
  • Art Girls Wallpaper HD
  • Cat Simulator
  • Smart QR Creator
  • Colorize Old Photo
  • GPS Location Finder
  • Girls Art Wallpaper
  • Smart QR Scanner
  • GPS Location Maps
  • Volume Control
  • Secret Horoscope
  • Smart GPS Location
  • Animated Sticker Master
  • Personality Charging Show
  • Sleep Sounds
  • QR Creator
  • Media Volume Slider
  • Secret Astrology
  • Colorize Photos
  • Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD

How to avoid downloading Malicious apps?

Malware apps are actually deceptive and sly. These apps certainly don’t advertise themselves as malicious in the Play Store. However, they are often different in a few ways. If you keep an eye out, you can avoid downloading them to your Android device. If any app has no reviews and has a large number of installs, avoid it.

