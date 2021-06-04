Facebook Launches Resiliency Initiative website to counter hate Content

Facebook has remained in news for the past few years for privacy scandals and spreading hatred through its platforms due to hate and intolerant content. While the company has always tried to remain clear about its policies and nature, it is always accused of multiple scandals which are true in the real sense. Just recently, during the barbaric acts of Israel towards Palestine, when users posted anything thing in favor of Palestine or against Israel, Facebook and Instagram sent users warnings that were quite opposite to Facebook’s vision of freedom of speech. The company has now come up with a Resiliency Initiative website for which it has collaborated with Asia Foundation to combat hate and intolerance across its platform.

The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organization that works collaboratively with governments and local communities.

The website is the second phase of this initiative. The first initiative was based on online workshops regarding community centralization that took place in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Philippines.

This website will provide civil society organizations with multiple tools and resources for helping theme using social media for bringing strong communities instead of sharing violent and conflicted content.

While telling about this website, Facebook said:

“The initiative will be providing guidance on getting started on social media, creating effective online content, managing their presence on social media, measuring impact, and combating misinformation, as well as case studies with insights from communities across the region”

Currently, the website is available in English however it will be launched in Bengali, Thai, and Urdu in the coming weeks.

While the Resiliency initiative website of Facebook is a good goal-oriented ambition, it would be great if this initiative remains the same throughout the globe.

