Facebook will Soon Let You Have Up to Five Profiles on A Single Account

According to some latest reports, Facebook is now testing a feature that will let users have up to five profiles on a single account. The company announced that they are now looking for new ways to encourage users to stay on the platform amid increased competition from rivals.

Advertisement

Facebook Will Soon Let You Have Up to Five Profiles on A Single Account

See Also: Facebook groups get more dedicated and focused channels

As part of the test, some Facebook users will have the ability to create up to four additional profiles tied to their original account. Users can use these profiles for different purposes. For instance, users can use one account for colleagues, one for friends and others for interacting with interest groups and influencers. In other words, users will have only one account but can switch between profiles with a few clicks.

Additionally, users do not need to use their real names to display identity. They can use different names for different profiles. According to spokesperson Leonard Lam, if one profile violates Facebook’s policy, it will affect the whole account.

“To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we’re testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules,” Lam says.

The main reason behind this feature is to increase the number of users. The company lost daily users for the first time in the company’s history in the fourth quarter of 2021. Also, the company now has some strong competitors like TikTok. Let’s see when Meta will introduce this feature and whether this feature will increase the users’ growth or not. So stay tuned.

Check Also: Facebook plans to revamp the design in a bid to compete with TikTok