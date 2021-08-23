Facebook is one of the best social media platforms since it connected users in a way that no other previous platform could do. Starting from picture sharing to commenting, messaging, video calls, and groups, it has become an important part of our lives. Later on, it came up with a secure photo-sharing app, Instagram that allowed us to share minor happiness with our circle of friends. These apps are the best ones to make us solely in connection with each other and to be comfortable in our own zone. However to do so, and better communicate with the people we love, it’s better one use his/her own native language. Good News! Facebook and Instagram have plenty of languages to choose from and a user can choose it keeping in view their linguistic comfort. Here’s how to change language settings on Facebook and Instagram.

Both the platforms allow users to search and share content in multiple languages on both app and desktop browser. So if you want to change your language in order to express and communicate with your loved ones through heart, we have step by step guide for you.

How to Change Language Settings on Facebook and Instagram?

The best this about it is that if you change the language settings in one device, that will not change the settings on other devices, so you have the leverage to be dual linguistic at the same time. It means if you change the language settings on your desktop, it will not change the settings on your app or vice versa.

Language Settings for Facebook app on Android Open the Facebook app on your mobile. I have an android device so I will be sharing screenshots for Andorid users.

Click on the hamburger menu icon placed at the top right side

Scroll down to Settings & Privacy and tap on it A drop-down menu will appear, click on the settings Now tap on Language and regions under the preferences tab. Select Language from the long list and choose your preferences accordingly. Facebook app on iOS

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone Click on the hamburger menu icon placed in the bottom right corner Scroll down to select Settings & Privacy Tap on App Language You will be taken to your iPhone device settings where you can select the preferred language for the Facebook app

Facebook in browser

Click on the drop-down arrow in the top right

Select Settings & Privacy

Click on Settings

Click on Language and Region

Click Edit in the Facebook language section

Select your preferred language from the drop-down and click on Save Changes

Change language on Instagram app on Android or iOS

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device

Tap on the profile icon in the bottom right

Tap the hamburger menu on the top right

Select Settings on the bottom

Tap on Account

Tap on Language

select from the list of available languages

Was it helpful! et us know in the comments section below.

