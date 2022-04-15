Fairplay Says Instagram is Promoting Pro-Eating Disorder Content in Kids

A report was issued on Thursday by child advocacy group Fairplay. According to which, Instagram encourages and monetizes pro-eating disorder content that teaches kids as young as 9 years old. This 21-page analysis focuses on Instagram’s algorithms, which assist in determining which photographs, articles, and videos are recommended to users.

Fairplay Report on Instagram

According to Fairplay, these algorithms influence the construction of “bubbles” that contain ways to promote eating disorders. As per the report, the bubble is dangerous. Children and teenagers are being profiled so that images, memes, and videos supporting restricted diets and severe weight loss are served to them.

Fairplay’s report suggests that Instagram, a popular entertainment service among teenagers, is failing to safeguard some of its most vulnerable users from hazardous content. The advocacy group is pushing for more regulation.

Fairplay looked at users who followed 150 public Instagram accounts with over 1,000 followers that shared content that encourages eating disorders and excessive weight reduction as part of the study. Some of the accounts shared photos of underweight ladies with visible bones and posts advocating eating 300 calories per day. According to the group, about 20 million unique people followed and received content via Instagram’s pro-eating disorder bubble.

Steps Taken to Increase Parental Control

Instagram restricts users to be under 13 to use the network. Fairplay claims it was able to identify 21 people in the pro-eating disorder bubble who were under the age of 13, including some as young as 9 years old.

According to the company, Instagram has recently taken steps to increase parental control over the information their teenagers see. In March, the firm began rolling out content filters in the United States, allowing parents to set time limits for their children on Instagram. Online resources for persons struggling with eating disorders are also available.

