Instagram Enhances Messaging: Edit Sent DMs Within 15 Minutes

Instagram unveiled a new feature yesterday. It enables users to edit their direct messages within 15 minutes after sending them. Additionally, the company announced plans to introduce the ability for users to pin up to three messaging threads to the top of their inbox. It will offer greater control and organization over their conversations.

The new feature provides flexibility to correct typos or adjust the content of their messages if needed. To edit a message, users need to press and hold it, then select “edit” from the drop-down menu. After editing, the purple text bubble will display an “Edited” label, alerting the recipient that changes have been made. This functionality mirrors Apple’s edit feature for iMessage, introduced nearly two years ago, offering a familiar experience for users.

Regarding the ability to pin a chat to the top of the inbox, users can easily do so by either swiping left or tapping and holding on to the chat, then selecting “pin.” This allows users to prioritize important or frequently accessed conversations. Additionally, users have the flexibility to unpin a thread at any time. The feature facilitates quick access to frequently visited chats and is a convenient way to remind oneself to revisit a specific conversation later on.

Instagram has also introduced the option for all users to disable read receipts for their chats, either for all conversations or specific ones. To turn off read receipts for all chats, users can navigate to their account settings, select “Messages and story replies,” and then access the “Show read receipts” button, toggling it off. This feature, initially tested in November, grants users greater control over their privacy and messaging preferences.

Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to save their favorite stickers in DMs for convenient access. To save a sticker, users can simply press and hold on the desired sticker. Once saved, the sticker will be readily available at the top of the sticker section for future use. This enhancement aims to provide a smoother messaging experience. It encourages users to engage more frequently with friends and family on Instagram’s platform rather than using competing messaging services.