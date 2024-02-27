Instagram is Working on a ‘Friend Map’ Feature to Track Your Friends’ Locations

Instagram is working on a new feature called “Friend Map”. This feature, similar to Snapchat’s Snap Map, would let users see where their friends are in real-time. Currently, it’s an internal prototype and not being tested publicly. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer known for uncovering upcoming social media features, first noticed this development.

If Instagram decides to launch Friend Map officially, it would be following in Snapchat’s footsteps, much like when it adopted Stories in 2016. Additionally, Instagram would be competing with Apple’s “Find My” map feature, which shows the real-time location of friends and family. This new feature could potentially keep users engaged on Instagram for longer periods, reducing their reliance on other platforms.

Instagram also has an opportunity to attract users who previously enjoyed using Zenly, a social map app that was acquired by Snap and later shut down.

Screenshots shared by Paluzzi on Threads suggest that users would be able to select who can view their location. The data would also be end-to-end encrypted. Users could share their location with followers who also follow them, their “Close Friends” list, or choose not to share with anyone. The map would offer a “Ghost Mode” to hide your last active location.

Apart from viewing locations, users would also be able to leave short messages or “Notes” on the map. Currently, Instagram Notes are short messages visible at the top of your direct messaging feed. However, if Friend Map rolls out, users could post these updates on the map. This feature could be used to inform friends about interesting finds like a new pop-up shop or a restaurant you’re currently visiting.

This news coincides with Instagram’s efforts to improve its in-app map experience. In late 2022, the platform introduced a searchable map feature that allows users to explore popular tagged locations nearby. They can filter locations by categories like restaurants, cafes, and beauty salons. This update came shortly after Google’s Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan mentioned that young users were using Instagram and TikTok instead of Google Search or Maps to discover new places.

By expanding its map functionality, Instagram seems to be aiming to compete not just with Google but also with Snapchat and Apple. If Friend Map becomes a reality, it could further enhance Instagram’s appeal as a social platform.

