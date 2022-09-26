Faysal Bank and PCB Join Hands to Promote “PCB Grassroot Cricket Development Program”

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) joins hands with Pakistan Cricket Board for the promotion of PCB Grassroots Cricket Development Program. An introduction and promotion event was recently held at a local hotel in Karachi in this regard.

Advertisement

Faysal Islami, a leading Islamic bank, firmly believes in promoting all initiatives that contribute towards the positive projection of Pakistan, both nationally and internationally. Healthy sporting activities in general, and promotion of our current and future sporting stars in particular, is one avenue through which the Bank is actively playing its part towards a bigger national cause. “Diversity and Inclusion is a part of our core ethos, which entails grooming young talent and engagement on a positive and sustainable basis. The intent has always been to further strengthen the infrastructure for opportunities and development of the youth across all segments of society as we have immense talent that remains untapped,” said Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yousaf Hussain applauded the efforts of PCB towards the nurturing of talent in Pakistan and expressed the Bank’s keen intent to aggressively support PCB in this remarkable initiative also.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja said “I am delighted to welcome Faysal Bank on board. One of the core objective of the Pakistan Cricket Board is to strengthen the cricket base in the country by providing state-of-the-art facilities and the desired knowledge to cricketers from a very young so they groomed into top-notch cricketers, who are ready to serve the country at the international stage.”

He further said “Through this partnership, we will develop a strong grassroots structure to help our up and coming cricketers and bring foreign coaches into our domestic cricket who will impart their vast knowledge and depth about the game. It is vital to have coaches – who have coached and played around the world – at domestic level as that is where a player is fine-tuned and graduates to the international level.”

Along with Ramiz Raja (Chairman PCB), the event was attended by PCB Board of Directors, Senior Management of FBL, dignitaries from the corporate world and other legendary cricketers. The guests were excited at the prospect, potential and promise of the program and hoped to see great outcomes as a result of it.

See Also: 22 Best Offline Games for iPhone